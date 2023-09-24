Avez-vous déjà vu le soleil d’aussi près ?

Ce samedi, l’astrophotographe Andrew Mac Carthy a diffusé sur X, ancien Twitter, une photo du soleil prise avec son télescope ultraperformant.

Malgré les 149 millions de km qui nous sépare du soleil, le cliché impressionnant, nous donne chaud.

I modified one of my telescopes to be able to look at the sun.

This is what it’s looking at right now : The sun’s incredibly dynamic atmosphere.

DO NOT attempt to do this unless you know what you’re doing, you could easily blind yourself. pic.twitter.com/ECtQTycIXe

